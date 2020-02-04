ASC surgeons adopt rapid recovery program for outpatient total joint replacements

MSA Orthopedics in Albany, Ga., is now using the SwiftPath care management method for outpatient total hip and knee replacements.

SwiftPath is an evidence-based rapid recovery protocol for patients undergoing outpatient total joints that helps them go home the same day as their procedure. The protocol can be tailored to the center and surgeon adopting it.. Michael A. Davis, MD, and T. Scott McGee, MD, will perform outpatient total joint replacements at the practice's surgery center.

"We are pleased to welcome MSA Ortho to the SwiftPath family of surgeons," said Craig McAllister, MD, President and CMO of the SwiftPath Program. "Dr. Davis and Dr. McGee are both committed to working toward advances in the field of orthopedics, and their observations and input will help us continue to refine the SwiftPath Program."

More articles on orthopedics:

Dr. Veronica Diaz on outpatient orthopedics, private equity & more

3 orthopedic ASCs opened or announced in January

6 questions on the future of outpatient orthopedics with Dr. Randall Schultz

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.