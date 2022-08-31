4 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders

Here are four orthopedic stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 11:

1. Todd Davis, a former Zimmer Biomet executive, joined Maxx Orthopedics as a strategic adviser.

2. A 15-year-old who had just attended his first day of high school died after complications arose from an arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

3. New Hampshire is the state with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita, while New Mexico is the state with the fewest, according to Definitive Healthcare's PhysicianView.

4. Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on Alex Kirilloff of MLB Minnesota Twins.