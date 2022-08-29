High schooler with undiagnosed tumor dies after ASC shoulder arthroscopy

A 15-year-old who had just had his first day of high school died after complications arose from an arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the Ventura County Star reported Aug. 28.

Carter Stone of Agoura Hills, Calif., suffered a shoulder injury during football training camp, the report said. He was scheduled for an outpatient procedure at an unnamed ASC in Westlake Village.

After complications arose, Mr. Stone was transferred to the ER at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the report said. He was later airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and the complications were discovered to be related to a heart tumor from undiagnosed T-cell leukemia.

"It was unknown and undetected prior to the surgery," Agoura High School football coach Dustin Croick told the Ventura County Star. "He was a great kid."

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help pay for healthcare bills, funeral expenses and counseling related to Mr. Stone's death.