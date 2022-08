Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on Alex Kirilloff of the MLB's Minnesota Twins, The Athletic reported Aug. 10.

Dr. Shin performed the surgery at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles, the report said. The procedure involved breaking Mr. Kirilloff's right arm ulnar bone to shorten it, creating more space within the wrist on his right hand.

The surgery ends Mr. Kirilloff's season, the report said.