10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform outpatient total joint replacements:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Michael Bahk, MD. Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys, Calif.). Dr. Bahk has been published in several journals, including the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery and the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery. He was awarded a $45,000 Orthopaedic Research and Education Fund grant to research venous thromboembolic disease and upper extremity arthroplasty.

Robert Berghoff, MD. Gateway Surgery Center (Phoenix). Dr. Berghoff is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners.

Alexander Gordon, MD. Illinois Bone and Joint Institute (Des Plaines). Dr. Gordon has performed more than 6,000 adult reconstruction operations. He has published several peer-reviewed articles and presented his work internationally.

Kirk Kindsfater, MD. Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins, Colo.). Dr. Kindsfater has performed more than 25,000 hip and knee replacements during his time at the practice. He is often invited to teach surgeons, and he has been involved in 17 clinical research projects and studies.

Michael Miranda, DO. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Temple Terrace). Dr. Miranda has won numerous awards and has presented nationally about orthopedics. He is director of the adult reconstruction center at Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

Ormonde Mahoney, MD. Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic ASC. Dr. Mahoney is the only knee surgeon from Georgia to be inducted into the Knee Society, a group of knee reconstruction experts. He has presented hundreds of lectures worldwide and has published more than 50 articles in peer reviewed medical journals.

Douglas Prevost, MD. Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska). Dr. Prevost is the former chief of the total joint service at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He has held faculty appointments at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Lubbock. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Hip and Knee Society.

Todd Schwartz, DO. Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center. Dr. Schwartz lectures on hip and knee replacements. He is a writer for the written examination of the national American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery certification/recertification and is a senior board examiner for the AOBOS clinical certification exam.

Jesse Torbert, MD. Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center (Danbury, Ohio). Dr. Torbert is also the director of orthopedic trauma at Danbury Hospital. He has taught at several universities, including the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Wendy Wong, MD. Muir Orthopaedic Specialists (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Dr. Wong is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. She is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons total knee arthroplasty committee.