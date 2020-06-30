19 spine facilities opening in 2020

Here are 19 spine facilities that opened or will open this year:

1. Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo., will open an 11,000-square-foot facility expanding spine and orthopedic services in July.

2. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health opened its brain and spine center in June, becoming the first hospital to offer cranial neurosurgery services in the region.

3. Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., opened a clinic and surgery in late June.

4. A group of Alabama orthopedic surgeons and entrepreneurs opened OS1 Sports Injury Clinic in Hoover, Ala., in June.

5. In May, Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Physicians Group opened an orthopedic clinic providing spine care at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Ind.

6. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital in May partnered with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare to develop a $35 million rehab facility for spinal cord injury.

7. Mercy Health is partnering with Chicago-based VillageMD and Murray, Ky.-based Primary Medical Center to open a neurosurgery practice in Murray.

8. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health opened a 40,000-square-foot facility in Spring Mills, Va., in April.

9. In May, Penn Highlands Dubois (Pa.) began construction on a multistory building that will house The Brain and Spine Center and an orthopedic Center of Excellence.

10. Masson Spine Institute opened a satellite ASC in May offering spine services in Park City, Utah.

11. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital in April received approval to build a neuroscience medical research and treatment facility.

12. In March, Santa Monica, Calif.-based Pacific Neuroscience Institute recently partnered with John Wayne Cancer Institute to open a neuroanatomy and surgical skills laboratory.

13. Axis Spine Center is moving from Post Falls to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

14. The new Southeastern Spine Institute facility opened in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

15. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery in January opened a 60,000-square-foot hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., providing care for the full spectrum of spine and orthopedic conditions.

16. In January, Midwest Orthopaedic Hospital at UnityPoint Health-Proctor opened in Peoria, Ill., offering spine care.

17. Albuquerque-based New Mexico Orthopaedics opened a facility offering spine services at Winrock Mall in January.

18. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., is moving its Brain and Spine Institute into a new 5,700-square-foot facility.

19. Chester County (Pa.) Hospital – Penn Medicine completed a $300 million facility in January, expanding its spine and orthopedic service lines.

More articles on practice management:

7 celebrity spine surgeries and who performed them — Drs. Robert Watkins, Richard Guyer & more

The future of private practice and payers in spine: 3 key thoughts

Texas hospital suspends construction of $120M spine tower due to economic challenges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.