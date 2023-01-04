10 spine ASCs to know

Below are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Ambulatory Surgery Center (Amarillo, Texas)

This center offers exclusively outpatient services, allowing patients to return home the same day, with minimally invasive procedures. These procedures include epidural steroid injections, spinal nerve root injections, stellate ganglion blocks, sympathetic chain blocks, epidural adhesiolysis of adhesions, intrathecal morphine pumps, vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty, spinal column stimulators and more.

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.)

The ASC provides spinal surgical procedures including anterior cervical discectomy and fusion, cervical laminoplasty and spinal fusion. Surgeries are performed by Jonathan Mason, MD, board certified back and neck surgeon. The facility is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is certified by Medicare and Medicaid.

Holly Springs (N.C.) Surgery Center

The center specializes in neurosurgery, orthopedic, ophthalmology and ear, nose and throat care services. Lars Gardener, MD, and Timothy Garner, MD, of Raleigh (N.C.) Neurosurgical Clinic are both owners of Holly Springs. The facility is AAAHC accredited, has three operating rooms and one procedure room.

Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville, S.C.)

AAAHC accredited, Lowcountry offers robotic-assisted spine surgery for faster recovery, decreased blood loss and less exposure to radiation in the operating room. The center also offers pain management and home care services for spine surgery patients.

NeoSpine Spine and Pain Specialists (Puyallup, Wash.)

This facility offers both inpatient and outpatient surgery as well as pain management services. Its inpatient procedures include spinal fusion, robotic spine surgery and iFuse, a minimally invasive approach for sacroiliac joint fusion surgery. The center also offers outpatient iFuse and robotic spine procedures, minimally invasive surgery, decompressions, artificial disc surgery, and kyphoplasty.

Omni Surgery Center (Utica, N.Y.)

The center has four operating rooms, a 16-bay preprocedure wing, a 24-bay postoperative recovery wing and is AAAHC accredited. It offers same-day surgeries, including diagnostic and preventive care, through minimally invasive procedures.

Proliance Center for Outpatient Spine and Joint Center (Mountlake Terrace, Wash.)

Proliance performs same-day, outpatient spinal procedures, including minimally-invasive decompressions, discectomies, microscopic decompressions and discectomies, minimally invasive cervical and lumbar fusion procedures, motion-preservation surgery, and artificial disc replacement for cervical and lumbar discs. It is the only spine- and joint-focused outpatient surgery center in the Pacific Northwest, according to its website.

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.)

Synergy Spine Center offers spinal endoscopic, stenosis, facet injection, facet rhizotomy, diagnostic discography and epidural steroid injection services. Marion McMillan, MD, is the spine surgeon and physician at the facility. He has received a U.S. Patent for a method of percutaneous laser discectomy and has other pending patents related to minimally invasive spinal surgery.

Tri-City Orthopaedics ASC (Kennewick, Wash.)

This ASC performs spine surgeries and limits a patient's stay to 24 hours. It also offers complex orthopedic joint procedures, pain management services, rehabilitation and has a staff of six physicians. The facility is AAAHC accredited.

Two Rivers Surgical Center (Eugene, Ore.)

The 7,911-square-foot facility provides several spine procedures related to neurosurgery and pain management, including anterior cervical discectomy and fusion, discectomy, laminectomy, laminotomy, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, cervical epidural steroid injections, epidural injections and more. It has four physicians and two operating rooms. The center opened in 2006.