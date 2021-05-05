10 highest-paying states for registered nurses

Registered nurses in California have the highest average annual salary, followed by RNs in Hawaii and Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey, released March 31, shows the average annual salary for RNs in the U.S. is $80,010. The 10 states with the highest RN pay are:

1. California: $120,560

2. Hawaii: $104,830

3. Massachusetts: $96,250

4. Oregon: $96,230

5. Alaska: $95,270

6. Washington: $91,310

7. New York: $89,760

8. Nevada: $89,750

9. New Jersey: $85,720

10. Connecticut: $84,850

