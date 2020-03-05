What ophthalmologists need to know about coronavirus

COVID-19 poses little risk to ophthalmology and its patients, despite the high global and national public health threat, the Ophthalmology Times reports.

What you should know:

1. As of March 5, there are 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., resulting in 11 deaths. At least 30 of the cases were associated with travel, 17 were likely person-to-person transmission and at least 53 were currently under investigation.

2. The CDC stopped reporting the number of patients under investigation, or the number of negative tests.

3. In general, coronaviruses have been linked to conjunctivitis.

COVID-19 has not been linked to conjunctivitis, but it has spread through a patient's body via conjunctival blood vessels. Ophthalmology Times also identified ocular tears and discharge as potential contamination sources.

