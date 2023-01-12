Sunvera Group adds Pennsylvania ophthalmology practice, ASC to network

Zimm Cataract & Laser Center and its affiliate Premier Surgical Center in Erie, Pa., have partnered with Sunvera Group, an ophthalmology management services organization. The partnership establishes Sunvera's presence in the Pennsylvania market.

Zimm Cataract & Laser Center provides a variety of treatments and procedures, including LASIK vision correction and cataract surgery. Premier Surgical Center was the first ophthalmic-focused ASC in Erie, according to a Jan. 12 release.

Sunvera currently supports 22 ophthalmology clinics and four ambulatory surgery centers across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Prior to the Zimm partnership, the group most recently partnered with Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated in Mentor, Ohio, in December 2022.