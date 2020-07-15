Ranking Arizona names Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center as No. 1

Ranking Arizona ranked the top ophthalmology groups in the state, with Phoenix-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center taking the top spot.

What you should know:

1. Ranking Arizona has ranked Barnet Dulaney No. 1 eight years running.

2. Ranking Arizona accepts nominations and votes from Arizona residents.

3. Barnet Dulaney is affiliated with private equity-backed American Vision Partners.

Barnet Dulaney ophthalmologist Scott Perkins, MD, said, "It's a great honor to continue to be recognized every year by patients throughout the state. We pride ourselves in being able to provide people with compassionate expert care."

