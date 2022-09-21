Provectus Biopharmaceuticals enters agreement with U of Miami

Biotechnology company Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has entered into an option agreement with the University of Miami for the exclusive licensing of products developed by its Ophthalmic Biophysics Center of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

Provectus will use the eye institute's photodynamic antimicrobial therapy technology in combination with its proprietary pharmaceuticals for the treatment of bacterial, fungal and viral eye infections.

The Ophthalmic Biophysics Center has developed more than 350 surgical instruments and clinical devices since its founding in 1970.

"Provectus is pleased to advance its collaboration with Ophthalmic Biophysics Center director Guillermo Amescua, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and director of Bascom Palmer’s Ocular Surface Center, and the entire Ophthalmic Biophysics Center team to now include this important option-to-license step," Dominic Rodrigues, vice chair of Provectus' board of directors, said in a Sept. 21 press release from the company.