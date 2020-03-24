Perspective: Eyecare practices should prepare for more patients after COVID-19 pandemic

Sumit Garg, MD, an associate professor at the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of California-Irvine shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic with Medscape.

Three things to know:

1. Dr. Garg said he canceled all procedures for his nonurgent patients and still is seeing patients for emergency visits.

2. He said if eyecare practices are shut down for a prolonged period, patients scheduled for elective procedures could develop more acute conditions as they wait to be seen.

3. Dr. Garg said it's important for eyecare practices to establish contingency plans for treating a high volume of patients when the pandemic subsides.

More articles on ophthalmology:

Private equity firm acquires two South Carolina eye practices

EyeCare Partners keeping ASCs, clinics open for emergency surgeries

Ophthalmology organization: Cease non-urgent care 'immediately'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.