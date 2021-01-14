Pennsylvania ophthalmology devicemaker opening new facility

Caliber Ophthalmics is opening an ophthalmology design and manufacturing Center of Excellence in Silver Spring, Pa.

The facility is 23,000 square feet. The center features a clean room for precision manufacturing, an engineering design center and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities.

The facility will increase capacity and shorten lead times for Caliber Ophthalmics customers.

Caliber Ophthalmics is a business unit of Surgical Specialties.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.