Pennsylvania ophthalmology devicemaker opening new facility

Caliber Ophthalmics is opening an ophthalmology design and manufacturing Center of Excellence in Silver Spring, Pa.

The facility is 23,000 square feet. The center features a clean room for precision manufacturing, an engineering design center and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities.

The facility will increase capacity and shorten lead times for Caliber Ophthalmics customers.

Caliber Ophthalmics is a business unit of Surgical Specialties.

