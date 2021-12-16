Panorama Eyecare secures $150M, plans expansion into 2nd state

Panorama Eyecare, a group of eight ophthalmology practices, has received a $150 million capital investment to fuel its growth in Colorado and Wyoming, the Daily Camera reported Dec. 16.

Formed in February, the Fort Collins, Colo.-based management services organization provides administrative support to its affiliates, such as systems and equipment, back-office technologies, regulatory compliance and patient acquisition and retention.

Panorama said it will use the cash to add eye centers, improve clinical operations and replace and update capital equipment. The physician-led organization has 12 locations and more than 500 employees.

"The investment by Archimedes Health Investors, combined with our current group of clinic partners, well positions [Panorama Eyecare] to be an industry leader and important partner for doctors and managed care organizations, as well as suppliers and vendors focused on eye care and addressing patient needs," CEO Marcello Celentano said in a statement.