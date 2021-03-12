Ophthalmology robotics company raises $10M

ForSight Robotics closed a $10 million seed round, the company announced March 11.

The round was led by Eclipse Ventures but Mithril Capital also participated.

ForSight is developing miniature robotic systems to democratize ophthalmic surgery worldwide.

The platform will automate ophthalmic surgery to prevent blindness and visual impairment.

