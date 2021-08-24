Ophthalmology outpatient volume drops 4%: 3 stats

Ophthalmology has seen one of the highest drops in outpatient volume from June 2019 to 2021, according to a survey from management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey surveyed 100 private sector hospitals in late July to examine how COVID-19 is impacting hospital volume.

Overall, outpatient and procedural volumes were 3 to 4 percent above 2019 levels in July and are expected to be 6 to 8 percent higher in 2022.

Here are 3 stats to know:

1. Ophthalmology saw a 4 percent decrease in volume in June 2021 compared to 2019 — the second highest decrease in volume next to plastic surgery.

2. Thirteen percent of respondents anticipated patient demand for ophthalmology would exceed provider capacity in the next six months.

3. Ten percent of respondents said telehealth is routinely leveraged in ophthalmology.