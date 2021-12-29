Ophthalmology leader Dr. Stan Truhlsen dies

Stan Truhlsen, MD, an ophthalmology leader and former professor at the Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center, died Dec. 23 at the age of 101.

Dr. Truhlsen was an emeritus professor and former chair of the hospital's ophthalmology department. He graduated from the medical center in 1944 and joined its ophthalmology department in 1951.

He helped open the hospital's Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute in 2013 and later funded the skywalk that connects the eye institute to the Lauritzen Outpatient Center & Fritch Surgery Center.

Dr. Truhlsen served as president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Ophthalmological Society, the Ophthalmology Research Foundation, the Nebraska Academy of Ophthalmology and the Omaha Ophthalmology Society.

In addition to receiving the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Distinguished Service to Medicine Award in 2003, Dr. Truhlsen was awarded the Lucien Howe Medal from the American Ophthalmological Society in 2001.