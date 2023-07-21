Ophthalmologist hourly wage vs. minimum wage in 30 states

The mean hourly wage for ophthalmologists across the U.S. is $127.62, according to the Bureau of Labor Statics, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage in each state.
Here's how the mean hourly wage for ophthalmologists compares to the minimum wage in each state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Labor.
Note: Compensation data for ophthalmologists was not available for every state.
Arizona
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $156.03
State minimum hourly wage: $13.85
Arkansas
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $131.51
State minimum hourly wage: $11.00
Colorado
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $125.71
State minimum hourly wage: $13.65
Connecticut
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $100.86
State minimum hourly wage: $15.00
Florida
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $105.57
State minimum hourly wage: $11.00
Georgia
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $126.46
State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act
Illinois
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $171.44
State minimum hourly wage: $13.00
Indiana
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $151.51
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Kansas
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $137.37
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Louisiana
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $98.58
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Maine
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $197.08
State minimum hourly wage: $13.80
Maryland
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $110.31
State minimum hourly wage: $13.25
Massachusetts
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $162.58
State minimum hourly wage: $15.00
Michigan
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $182.88
State minimum hourly wage: $10.10
Minnesota
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $130.37
State minimum hourly wage: $8.63 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.59 for companies making more.
Nebraska
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $150.16
State minimum hourly wage: $10.50 for companies with four or more employees
New Hampshire
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $192.61
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
New Jersey
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $106.97
State minimum hourly wage: $14.13; $12.93 for seasonal and small employers with fewer than six employees
New York
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $132.97
State minimum hourly wage: $14.20; $15 (Long Island, Westchester, and New York City)
North Carolina
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $77.01
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Ohio
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $170.67
State minimum hourly wage: $10.10 for employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else
Oklahoma
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $59.90
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25 for employers of 10 or more full-time employees at any one location and employers with annual gross sales over $100,000 irrespective of number of full time employees; $2 for all other employers.
Oregon
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $152.80
State minimum hourly wage: $14.20 (standard state rate); $15.45 (Portland metro area); $13.20 (non-urban counties)
South Carolina
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $185.80
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Tennessee
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $106.62
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Texas
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $162.69
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Utah
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $166.50
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Virginia
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $128.63
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00
Washington
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $165.46
State minimum hourly wage: $15.74
Wisconsin
Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $171.27
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25