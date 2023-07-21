Ophthalmologist hourly wage vs. minimum wage in 30 states

The mean hourly wage for ophthalmologists across the U.S. is $127.62, according to the Bureau of Labor Statics, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage in each state.

Here's how the mean hourly wage for ophthalmologists compares to the minimum wage in each state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Labor.

Note: Compensation data for ophthalmologists was not available for every state.

Arizona

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $156.03

State minimum hourly wage: $13.85

Arkansas

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $131.51

State minimum hourly wage: $11.00

Colorado

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $125.71

State minimum hourly wage: $13.65

Connecticut

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $100.86

State minimum hourly wage: $15.00

Florida

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $105.57

State minimum hourly wage: $11.00

Georgia

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $126.46

State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act

Illinois

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $171.44

State minimum hourly wage: $13.00

Indiana

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $151.51

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Kansas

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $137.37

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Louisiana

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $98.58

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Maine

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $197.08

State minimum hourly wage: $13.80

Maryland

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $110.31

State minimum hourly wage: $13.25

Massachusetts

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $162.58

State minimum hourly wage: $15.00

Michigan

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $182.88

State minimum hourly wage: $10.10

Minnesota

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $130.37

State minimum hourly wage: $8.63 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.59 for companies making more.

Nebraska

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $150.16

State minimum hourly wage: $10.50 for companies with four or more employees

New Hampshire

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $192.61

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

New Jersey

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $106.97

State minimum hourly wage: $14.13; $12.93 for seasonal and small employers with fewer than six employees

New York

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $132.97

State minimum hourly wage: $14.20; $15 (Long Island, Westchester, and New York City)

North Carolina

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $77.01

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Ohio

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $170.67

State minimum hourly wage: $10.10 for employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else

Oklahoma

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $59.90

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25 for employers of 10 or more full-time employees at any one location and employers with annual gross sales over $100,000 irrespective of number of full time employees; $2 for all other employers.

Oregon

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $152.80

State minimum hourly wage: $14.20 (standard state rate); $15.45 (Portland metro area); $13.20 (non-urban counties)

South Carolina

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $185.80

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Tennessee

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $106.62

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Texas

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $162.69

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Utah

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $166.50

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Virginia

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $128.63

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00

Washington

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $165.46

State minimum hourly wage: $15.74

Wisconsin

Average hourly wage for ophthalmologists: $171.27

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25