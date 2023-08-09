Montecito Medical acquires Indiana building occupied by the Williams Eye Institute 

Cameron Cortigiano -  

Montecito Medical has acquired a medical office building 100 percent occupied by the Williams Eye Institute.

The 11,118-square-foot building is located in Hammond, Ind., and is about 25 miles south of downtown Chicago, according to an Aug. 9 news release. 

The Williams Eye Institute provides eye care services including general ophthalmology and advanced cataract surgery.

Montecito Medical has completed transactions of healthcare-related real estate acquisitions involving more than $5 billion since 2016, the release said.

