Laptop with patient information stolen from Georgia eye center

A laptop connected to testing equipment and storing a patient database for Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute was stolen Sept. 21.

The stolen device stored the names and birthdates of patients, according to a March 29 news release. Sensitive data such as medical history, Social Security numbers and drivers license numbers weren't stored in the database.

The center investigated the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement. So far, there hasn't been any indication that patient information was used improperly.

Woolfson Eye Institute has locations in Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. Services include cataract and LASIK surgery.

