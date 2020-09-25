Florida eye practice to expand

Florida Retina Specialists is developing a 10,000-square-foot medical office building in Viera, Fla., to open a new location, SpaceCoastDaily.com reports.

This will be the third location for Florida Retina Specialists. It operates other locations in Merritt Island and Rockledge.

The practice will be 5,000 square feet and will accommodate 5,000 square feet for an additional two other medical suites.

The practice opted to expand to Viera because of a large number of patient referrals from that area.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.