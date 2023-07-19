EyeCare Partners taps executive medical officer

Management services organization EyeCare Partners has added Daniel Miller, MD, as its inaugural executive medical officer.

He will oversee ophthalmology medical operations, ensuring high quality of care, efficient clinical and surgical operations and exceptional patient service, according to a July 19 press release.

Dr. Miller is a board-certified medical and surgical retina specialist. He is chief medical officer and a board member for CEI Vision Partners, vice-chairman of the clinical governance board for Cincinnati (Ohio) Eye Institute and a practitioner at Cincinnati Eye.