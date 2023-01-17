Eye surgery center, MSO to pay $1M after allegedly violating Americans with Disabilities Act

Eye care practice management company American Vision Partners and Phoenix-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center have agreed to resolve a lawsuit alleging that both parties violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17.

The Justice Department sued the surgery center and MSO over alleged discrimination against patients in wheelchairs.

Barnet Dulaney Perkins allegedly required patients who need wheelchair transfer assistance to pay for third-party medical transport and transfer assistance as a condition for surgery, which is an Americans with Disabilities Act violation. AVP and Barnet Dulaney Perkins also allegedly denied eye surgery outright to patients who needed transfer assistance.

Under the Justice Department's consent decree, Barnet Dulaney Perkins and AVP will end their policies of denying surgery and prohibiting staff from providing transfer assistance to those with mobility disabilities. Both parties will train staff on the new policy requirements and safe transfer techniques.

Barnet Dulaney Perkins and AVP will pay $950,000 to patients and prospective patients who were harmed by the policies as well as a civil penalty of $50,000, according to the Justice Department.