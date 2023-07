Cost of cataract surgery in ASC vs. hospital, by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to have cataract surgery, according to data from Sidecar Health's care price calculator.

The data includes estimated costs based on cash prices that providers have historically charged on average for cataract surgery in each state.

Here is the average cash price of cataract surgery in each state for ASCs and hospitals:

Note: These prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging and other physician visit fees that typically accompany cataract surgery.

Alabama

ASC: $1,955

Hospital: $3,134

Alaska

ASC: $2,646

Hospital: $4,241

Arizona

ASC: $2,213

Hospital: $3,547

Arkansas

ASC: $1,938

Hospital: $3,107

California

ASC: $2,428

Hospital: $3,892

Colorado

ASC: $2,137

Hospital: $3,426

Connecticut

ASC: $2,339

Hospital: $3,749

Delaware

ASC: $2,272

Hospital: $3,643

District of Columbia

ASC: $2,252

Hospital: $3,611

Florida

ASC: $2,147

Hospital: $3,441

Georgia

ASC: $2,012

Hospital: $3,225

Hawaii

ASC: $2,035

Hospital: $3,262

Idaho

ASC: $1,977

Hospital: $3,170

Illinois

ASC: $2,244

Hospital: $3,598

Indiana

ASC: $2,047

Hospital: $3,282

Iowa

ASC: $1,861

Hospital: $2,983

Kansas

ASC: $1,927

Hospital: $3,089

Kentucky

ASC: $1,972

Hospital: $3,161

Louisiana

ASC: $2,188

Hospital: $3,507

Maine

ASC: $1,977

Hospital: $3,168

Maryland

ASC: $2,327

Hospital: $3,730

Massachusetts

ASC: $2,398

Hospital: $3,844

Michigan

ASC: $2,209

Hospital: $3,541

Minnesota

ASC: $2,486

Hospital: $3,985

Mississippi

ASC: $1,989

Hospital: $3,188

Missouri

ASC: $1,965

Hospital: $3,150

Montana

ASC: $2,045

Hospital: $3,277

Nebraska

ASC: $1,998

Hospital: $3,203

Nevada

ASC: $2,111

Hospital: $3,384

New Hampshire

ASC: $2,117

Hospital: $3,394

New Jersey

ASC: $2,565

Hospital: $4,112

New Mexico

ASC: $1,949

Hospital: $3,125

New York

ASC: $2,414

Hospital: $3,869

North Carolina

ASC: $1,937

Hospital: $3,105

North Dakota

ASC: $2,153

Hospital: $3,451

Ohio

ASC: $2,014

Hospital: $3,229

Oklahoma

ASC: $2,156

Hospital: $3,455

Oregon

ASC: $2,199

Hospital: $3,524

Pennsylvania

ASC: $2,269

Hospital: $3,637

Rhode Island

ASC: $2,419

Hospital: $3,877

South Carolina

ASC: $2,064

Hospital: $3,309

South Dakota

ASC: $1,923

Hospital: $3,083

Tennessee

ASC: $1,940

Hospital: $3,110

Texas

ASC: $2,097

Hospital: $3,361

Utah

ASC: $2,185

Hospital: $3,502

Vermont

ASC: $2,145

Hospital: $3,438

Virginia

ASC: $2,087

Hospital: $3,345

Washington

ASC: $2,327

Hospital: $3,731

West Virginia

ASC: $2,088

Hospital: $3,347

Wisconsin

ASC: $2,204

Hospital: $3,533

Wyoming

ASC: $2,146

Hospital: $3,439