Columbia University selects endowed professor, director of pediatric ophthalmology

Columbia University in New York City recently introduced Steven E. Rosenberg, MD, as director of pediatric ophthalmology and the Anne S. Cohen Endowed Professor of Pediatric Ophthalmology.

Dr. Rosenberg earned his medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He also completed his residency at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital in New York City and a fellowship at the James Hall Eye Center at the Scottish Rite Children's Medical Center in Atlanta.

He was previously co-director of the pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus service at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City.