California eye practice expands; new site to provide surgery

Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Barth Vision & Optical opened an office in Healdsburg, Calif., and will offer advanced diagnostic testing service for several eye conditions, The Healdsburg Tribune reported Feb. 16.

The practice will be staffed by Gary Barth, MD, a founding partner of the Eye Care Institute and 4th Street Laser Surgery Center, both in Santa Rosa.

The practice will feature Lasik surgery and will have a full-service optical shop.

This is Barth Vision & Optical's second practice.

More articles on healthcare:

Physician guilty of dodging $2M in employment, corporate taxes

Top 10 states for highest median physician salary: Physicians Thrive

Colorado hospital operating orthopedic surgery center through partnership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.