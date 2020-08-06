Bausch Health to spin off Bausch + Lomb brand, other eye products
Bausch Health plans to spin off its eye care businesses to better focus on its other flagship products.
The company will spin off the Bausch + Lomb Brand into a fully integrated, pure play eye-health company, and incorporate its other eye health product offerings into the new company.
Bausch Health will then focus on its gastroenterology, aesthetics/dermatology, neurology and pharmaceuticals businesses.
Company leadership said it wanted to spin the company off to "better enable stakeholders to value each business independently."
