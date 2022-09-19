Axim Biotechnologies, Versea Holdings sign distribution agreement

Axim Biotechnologies, a pharmaceutical company targeting ocular diseases, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Versea Ophthalmolics, a division of Versea Holdings, a healthcare company specializing in distributing ocular diagnostic and therapeutic products.

Versea will have exclusive commercial rights to Axim's lab testing and diagnostic tests for dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis, as well as any tests set to launch in the next 18 to 24 months, according to a Sept. 19 news release from Axim.

Versea also recently appointed Rob Sambursky, MD, as its president of corporate and Versea Ophthalmolics in an effort to expand its reach in the ophthalmology space.

"With exclusive global licensing rights to Axim’s Eye Diagnostics portfolio, Versea will be introducing a new innovative, rapid, tear-based, POC lab-testing platform designed specifically to assist eye-care clinicians in detecting and quantifying a variety of biomarkers associated with external ocular disorders," Sean Fetcho, CEO and co-founder of Versea, said in the release.