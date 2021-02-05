6 ophthalmology PE deals in January

There were six private equity-backed deals for ophthalmology practices in January:

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners acquired Eye Center of Texas, its third acquisition in the state.

EyeSouth Partners also partnered with Cincinnati-based Midwest Eye Center, expanding into Ohio and Kentucky.

Waterbury, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health partnered with Eye Center of Southern Connecticut, growing its presence in the state to 10 locations.

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Quigley Eye Specialists partnered with Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beraja Medical Institute and Douglas Surgery Center.

SightMD acquired the ophthalmology practices of Norman Saffra, MD.

CVP added Tidewater Eye Centers as a partner practice in its mid-Atlantic region.

