6 New York eye practices, surgery center merge

Six independent practices and an ophthalmology-focused surgery center in New York merged to form EyesNY, the Albany Business Review reported Jan. 21.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based providers Saratoga Ophthalmology, Your Vision Resource, and practices owned by Gregory Pinto, MD, and Jeffrey Paul, MD, merged with Glens Falls, N.Y.-based providers Glens Falls (N.Y.) Eye Associates and Westfall Vision to become EyesNY.

The group also will operate the New York Eye Surgery Center in WIlton, which was wholly owned by Saratoga Ophthalmology's Amjad Hammad, MD. Dr. Hammad plans to allow each physician in the group to become a partial owner in the ASC.

"We had already made the decision before COVID-19 that this seems to be the right thing to do," Dr. Hammad told the Business Journal. "But with COVID-19 coming along, it just basically emphasized that we were on the right track and this was something that definitely needed to be done."

Dr. Hammad will serve as the group's president, and Dr. Pinto will serve as vice president.

