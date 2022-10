From a software acquisition to a therapeutic company, here are three eyecare acquisitions Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. Patient engagement platform PatientPoint has expanded into ophthalmology with the acquisition of software platform Rendia.

2. Biopharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics acquired eyecare developer ViewPoint Therapeutics.

3. OCLI Vision acquired its 13th Pennsylvania practice, Armesto Eye Associates.