2 ophthalmology practices partner to form largest practice in North Georgia

Gainesville (Ga.) Eye Associates and North Georgia Eye Clinic in Braselton have partnered to form North Georgia Eye Associates, the largest ophthalmology practice in the region.

The two practices have over 100 years of experience combined providing routine care, surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, according to a July 17 press release.

Gainesville Eye Associates was the first eye care facility in Northeast Georgia to debut bladeless laser cataract surgery.

North Georgia Eye Associates also plans to open an expanded ASC in Gainesville. Care will continue at all of the two practice's existing locations as well, under the new combined name.