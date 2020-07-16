10 stats on ophthalmology compensation, debt, net worth & more

Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020" and its "Physician Debt & Net Worth Report 2020," offering a comprehensive picture of physician finances.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 physicians across more than 20 specialties between October 2019 and February 2020 for both reports.

Here are 10 things to know about ophthalmology compensation, debt, net worth and more:

1. Ophthalmologists reported average annual compensation of $378,000, the 10th highest amount of specialty physicians.

2. When ophthalmologists received an incentive bonus, they received around $85,000, the third highest amount of specialty physicians.

3. Compensation increased 3 percent from 2019 to 2020 for ophthalmology; only five specialties reported higher increases.

4. Only 54 percent of ophthalmologists reported feeling fairly compensated, the 11th lowest of specialty physicians.

5. Still, 95 percent of ophthalmologists said they'd choose the same specialty again if starting over, the third highest of specialty physicians.

6. Thirteen percent of ophthalmologists said they had a net worth of more than $5 million, the 10th highest of specialty physicians.

7. Twenty-nine percent of ophthalmologists reported having a net worth under $500,000, which was around the midpoint.

8. Twenty-five percent of ophthalmologists said they were still paying off their medical loan, which was also around the midpoint.

9. Fourteen percent of ophthalmologists said they had a house that was larger than 5,000 square feet, the ninth highest percentage among specialty physicians.

10. Related to homes, 19 percent of ophthalmologists said they had a mortgage above $500,000.

