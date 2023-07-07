10 busiest ASCs for glaucoma surgery

Definitive Healthcare published a list June 29 revealing the 10 ASCs that performed the highest number of glaucoma surgeries in 2022.

The data was collected from Definitive Healthcare's Atlas All-Payor Claims and SurgeryCenterView products.

Here is a list of the top 10 ASCs that performed the most glaucoma surgeries in 2022:

1. Tower Clock Eye Center's Green Bay (Wis.) Surgery Center

2. Roanoke Valley Center for Sight (Salem, Va.)

3. Carolina Eye Associates/The Eye Surgery Center of the Carolinas (Southern Pines, N.C.)

4. Surgery Center South (Dothan, Ala.)

5. Vance Thompson Vision-Sioux Falls (S.D.)

6. Stonecreek Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

7. Pennsylvania Eye & Ear Surgery Center (Reading)

8. River Drive Surgery & Laser Center (Elmwood Park, N.J.)

9. Lakeside Surgery Center (Orlando, Fla.)

10. Surgical Center of El Paso (Texas)