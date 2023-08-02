Why Ochsner Medical Center has been No. 1 hospital in Louisiana for 12 years

Ochsner Medical Center, based in New Orleans, was ranked as the Best Hospital in Louisiana in 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report for the 12th year in a row.

The ranking was determined by analyzing factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience across over 4,500 hospitals. Only 12 percent of the evaluated hospitals received a Best Hospital ranking.

Here are the medical center's accomplishments that have earned it this title for over a decade, along with the ranking of the No. 1 hospital in the New Orleans metro area, according to an Aug. 1 news release from Ochsner Health:

1. Hospitals within Ochnser received over 30 recognitions from U.S. News.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, which comprises a general surgical hospital, general orthopedic hospital and cancer center, was ranked as the best hospital in the Southwestern Louisiana region and rated "high performing" in eight procedures and conditions. Ochsner Hospital for Children was also named as Louisiana's Top Children's Hospital, with two pediatric specialties named as top programs in the nation. Additionally, six other facilities within the health system were rated "high performing" in various procedures and conditions.

2. OMC ranked highly for several different specialties.

The medical center's ENT specialty ranked 42 in the nation. Additionally, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery are three of OMC's specialties that ranked in the top 10 percent of the nation.

3. OMC was ranked "high performing" in 15 procedures and conditions.

The procedures and conditions are aortic valve surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; colon cancer surgery; diabetes; heart attack; heart failure; hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; pneumonia; prostate cancer surgery; stoke; and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.