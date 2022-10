Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View (Tenn.), an outpatient facility run by Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff, is now open.

The 25,000-square-foot center offers services such as women's health, oncology, spinal care, imaging and lab services, along with primary care and a walk-in clinic, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

The facility provides greater access to care for Tennessee patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties.