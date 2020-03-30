Wisconsin health system postpones opening of $130M outpatient facility due to COVID-19

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care delayed opening its $130 million facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The facility features a clinic, an ASC and a physician office building.

2. The facility was originally scheduled to open June 8. The opening has been postponed indefinitely, with the health system saying it "will continue to assess the situation and determine the appropriate time to open."

3. Once it opens, the facility will provide general surgery, orthopedics, urology and pediatric services. The health system will hire 140 full-time employees once it opens.

