Vermont hospital breaks ground on surgery center

Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital held a virtual groundbreaking for an outpatient medical pavilion housing a surgery center Oct. 30 during a Zoom meeting, the Brattleboro Reformer reports.

The hospital named the pavilion after Ronald Read, who made several gifts to support the hospital.

A surgery center will be located within the pavilion. The hospital named the center after the Thompson Trust. The trust has also made several substantial financial donations to the hospital.

The groundbreaking was part of the health system's annual meeting.

