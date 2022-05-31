US invests $1.5M toward surgical center for disabled patients in Texas

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.5 million grant to the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio to construct an ASC focused on serving those with intellectual, developmental and acquired physical disabilities.

The investment will be combined with $2.2 million in local funds and is projected to create 630 jobs and generate $30 million in private investment.

The Multi-Assistance Center will serve patients with conditions including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, brain and spine injuries, and hearing and vision loss.

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the city of San Antonio as it seeks to improve the area's healthcare needs and economic opportunities," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said in a news release by the department on May 24. "Importantly, this new facility will advance equity by serving the underserved special needs community through increased employment opportunities and access to healthcare."

The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration, which invests in local communities and regional collaboration to create jobs, spur innovation and promote long-term economic growth.