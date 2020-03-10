UMass building surgery center, renovating ophthalmology center

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health Care is building a surgery center on its Worcester campus, the Union Leader reports.

UMass retained the development services of Structure Tone for the project. Structure Tone has built several healthcare-related structures in the past. Details on the surgery center and ophthalmology center were not yet available.

Note: Becker's ASC Review reached out to UMass for details on the surgery center. This story will be updated when we hear back.

