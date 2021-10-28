Texas hospital seeking to build ASC struggles to get expansion off the ground 

JPS Health Network is seeking funds to offset the costs of a $1.2 billion expansion that includes an ASC in Fort Worth, Texas, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Oct. 27.

Construction hasn't started, despite the approval of an $800 million bond for the project in 2018. Building was initially delayed when lawmakers debated a 2019 property tax law that did not end up affecting hospitals, and then the pandemic hit.

Anticipating rising cost the longer it takes the project to get started, the hospital district is now seeking more funding options, according to the newspaper

Availability of labor and materials also has been an obstacle, according to the Star-Telegram.

In addition to an outpatient surgery center, the project includes a mental health hospital, four regional medical centers, more bed space and expanded cancer treatment.