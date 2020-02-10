SurgCenter Development wraps up $2.5M ASC in Indiana

A $2.5 million ASC project in Jeffersonville, Ind., is now complete, according to Batten | Shaw Construction.

River Ridge Surgical Suites will provide orthopedic surgery and other outpatient procedures at the center, a Batten | Shaw representative told Becker's ASC Review. River Ridge is a partner of Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

The new ASC features two operating rooms, one exam room and two patient beds.

Construction on the center officially began in September 2019 and wrapped up in January 2020.

More articles on surgery centers:

How ASCs can handle surgical smoke

Cardinal Health addresses massive surgical gown recall, expects $96M charge — 7 things to know

2019's top ASC quality stories

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.