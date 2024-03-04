Silver Cross, Premier Suburban open multispecialty center

New Lenox, Ill.-based Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group are set to open a multispecialty center in Orland Park, Ill.

The Silver Cross Orland Park Medical Pavilion is a 41,000-square-foot facility that will house 12 primary care physicians and offer care in specialties including gastroenterology, general surgery, cardiology and orthopedic surgery, according to a Feb. 29 news release from Remedy Medical Properties, the company behind the building's construction, along with medical real estate company Kayne Anderson.

The facility, which will start seeing patients March 11, will house a cancer center, an endoscopy suite with two procedure rooms and other services, according to the release.

The building, which features outdoor space and windows in patient and staff areas, was named winner of the "Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities, 25,000 to 49,999 square feet" category in the 2023 HREI Insights Awards, a program recognizing excellence in healthcare real estate development and leadership, the release said.