Physician investors plan 2-story medical, surgery center — 5 insights

Developers are planning to build a medical and surgery center in Amherst, N.Y., according to Buffalo News.

What you should know:

1. On July 6, town officials will vote on plans to redevelop a 170-acre site where the medical center would occupy up to 53 acres.

2. The two-story, 195,000-square-foot medical and surgery center would be built to the east of a proposed ice rink complex.

3. Bones and Guts, which is a group of physicians and other investors, would develop the medical center. Orthopedic surgeon Brian McGrath, MD, is the group's lead partner.

4. Practices affiliated with UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health, both based in Buffalo, N.Y., plan to occupy the medical and surgery center.

5. UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine would be the facility's main tenant, relocating from its current Amherst location. A concussion treatment center would relocate from the University at Buffalo-South Campus to the new medical building.

