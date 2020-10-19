OrthoIllinois proposes surgery center with overnight capacity — 5 details

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois is seeking approval to establish an outpatient surgery center in Beloit, Wis., according to city documents.

What you should know:

1. On behalf of OrthoIllinois, Anderson Mikos Architects applied for a conditional use permit to use existing property for office space.

2. OrthoIllinois has signed an offer to purchase the vacant 5.69-acre property from Hendricks Commercial Properties.

3. The development would entail construction of a 25,605-square-foot orthopedic surgery center with ambulatory services and four lodging suites, a report to the Beloit Plan Commission shows.

4. The proposed facility would have a weekly volume of up to 30 surgeries, as well as a maximum of 10 overnight patients per week.

5. The Beloit Plan Commission will review the proposed development during an Oct. 21 meeting.

