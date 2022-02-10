OrthoIllinois' $19M Wisconsin ASC to open after a year of opposition: 5 details

Rockford, Ill.-based OrthoIllinois has finalized its plan to build an ASC in Beloit, Wis., after a year of opposition from Beloit Health System, the city's largest employer, the Beloit Daily News reported this week.

Five details:

1. The 6,571-square-foot medical facility represents a $19 million investment, OrthoIllinois CEO Anthony Brown told the Daily News.

2. The center is nearly identical to the practice's original plan for an ASC in Gateway Business Park, Mr. Brown said in the Feb. 6 article. OrthoIllinois submitted plans for the ASC in 2020, which was followed by a dispute over zoning and strong opposition by the Beloit Health System. OrthoIllinois eventually withdrew its application for that site and resubmitted with a different location.

3. Mr. Brown said the practice hopes to break ground on the ASC as soon as weather permits, and it is slated for completion next year.

4. The Beloit ASC will be called OrthoWisconsin.

5. The ASC plans to facilitate up to 30 surgeries a week and will have four operating rooms, 12 recovery rooms and the capacity to keep patients overnight.