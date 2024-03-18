Ohio State to build $183M medical office, outpatient center

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is set to begin construction on a $183 million outpatient campus in Powell, Ohio, according to a March 15 report by NBC4i.com.

The medical center's board approved $165 million for building costs for the nearly 30-acre facility in February.

The Powell campus will have a two-story health center and an attached five-story medical office.

The Wexner Medical Center originally announced plans for the facility in June 2018, but the university delayed construction due to financial pressures from COVID-19.

The healthcare system opened a $137 million facility in 2021 and a $161 million facility in 2022.

Construction could begin as soon as April, and the medical center hopes to open the campus in August 2026, the report said.