North Carolina closer to approving physician-owned company's $12.5M ambulatory surgery facility

South Carolina's Department of Health Committee is advancing a proposal from Ambulatory Partners to develop a 16,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery facility, Live5News.com reported Dec. 22.

Ambulatory Partners, a physician-owned company, wants to build a $12.5 million dollar facility, The Times and Democrat reported.

The committee said the proposal was missing some documentation and also wanted community feedback on the project.

The project will have a full-board review sometime in 2021. The board did not determine when the review would happen or how residents could submit feedback.

