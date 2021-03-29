New Arizona ASC up and running

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Integrated Care's 16,000-square-foot ASC is now operational. 

The construction was completed by Phoenix-based Sonoran Crest Construction. The location was formerly a Walgreens, but was acquired for $2.8 million in 2019 to build the ASC. 

The ASC includes three operating rooms and a clinic. 

More articles on surgery centers:
How shift in thinking, tech investment amid pandemic is paying off for Missouri ASC
How ASC owners can make the most of a sale after pandemic losses
Gloves, gowns and blue sterile wrap: What supplies ASCs are having trouble acquiring

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers