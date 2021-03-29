New Arizona ASC up and running

Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Integrated Care's 16,000-square-foot ASC is now operational.

The construction was completed by Phoenix-based Sonoran Crest Construction. The location was formerly a Walgreens, but was acquired for $2.8 million in 2019 to build the ASC.

The ASC includes three operating rooms and a clinic.

